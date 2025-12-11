Left Menu

New Eastern Headquarters: Enhancing Audit Oversight

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is set to establish its eastern region headquarters in Bhubaneswar. This office will begin operations in April 2026, overseeing audit activities in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal, thereby improving coordination and supervision

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:56 IST
New Eastern Headquarters: Enhancing Audit Oversight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has taken a significant step by approving the establishment of its eastern regional headquarters in Bhubaneswar. According to an official notification, the new office is expected to commence operations from April 15, 2026.

This headquarters will be managed by the deputy comptroller and auditor general or the additional deputy comptroller and auditor general of the Eastern Region. Its primary role is to take over all responsibilities currently managed by the Eastern Region wing in New Delhi. The move aims to enhance efficiency and focus in auditing operations.

The new office will have jurisdiction over the audit activities in four states: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. This strategic shift is intended to facilitate better coordination and more effective supervision of audit-related activities across these states, according to an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025