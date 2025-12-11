New Eastern Headquarters: Enhancing Audit Oversight

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has taken a significant step by approving the establishment of its eastern regional headquarters in Bhubaneswar. According to an official notification, the new office is expected to commence operations from April 15, 2026.

This headquarters will be managed by the deputy comptroller and auditor general or the additional deputy comptroller and auditor general of the Eastern Region. Its primary role is to take over all responsibilities currently managed by the Eastern Region wing in New Delhi. The move aims to enhance efficiency and focus in auditing operations.

The new office will have jurisdiction over the audit activities in four states: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. This strategic shift is intended to facilitate better coordination and more effective supervision of audit-related activities across these states, according to an official statement.

