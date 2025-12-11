Supreme Court Grants Bail to Manipur UAPA Accused, Overruling Delhi High Court

In a significant legal ruling, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday ordered the release of Moirangthem Anand Singh, previously denied bail by the Delhi High Court. Singh had been incarcerated for over two years, facing accusations of involvement in a transnational terror conspiracy tied to Myanmar-based outfits.

Represented by Advocates David Ahongsangbam, Rahul Kumar, and Gunedhor Singh, the defense argued before the bench composed of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta. The justices noted the extended jail time without trial and the bail granted to a co-accused as grounds for Singh's release. The court mandated that his release be subject to conditions set by the Trial Court, which could request a re-evaluation if Singh hinders the judicial process.

Initially arrested by Manipur Police in September 2023, Singh was accused of being a PLA operative, involved in armed rebellion against India amidst Manipur's ethnic unrest. Authorities had seized significant arms from Singh and his companions, linking them to a larger armory heist amid regional conflict (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)