Supreme Court Grants Bail to Manipur UAPA Accused, Overruling Delhi High Court
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Moirangthem Anand Singh, arrested under UAPA for alleged involvement in a Myanmar-linked terror plot. Overruling Delhi High Court's earlier decision, the Supreme Court cited prolonged detention and a stalled trial as reasons for bail. Singh had been in custody for over two years.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal ruling, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday ordered the release of Moirangthem Anand Singh, previously denied bail by the Delhi High Court. Singh had been incarcerated for over two years, facing accusations of involvement in a transnational terror conspiracy tied to Myanmar-based outfits.
Represented by Advocates David Ahongsangbam, Rahul Kumar, and Gunedhor Singh, the defense argued before the bench composed of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta. The justices noted the extended jail time without trial and the bail granted to a co-accused as grounds for Singh's release. The court mandated that his release be subject to conditions set by the Trial Court, which could request a re-evaluation if Singh hinders the judicial process.
Initially arrested by Manipur Police in September 2023, Singh was accused of being a PLA operative, involved in armed rebellion against India amidst Manipur's ethnic unrest. Authorities had seized significant arms from Singh and his companions, linking them to a larger armory heist amid regional conflict (ANI).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Key Updates from Delhi High Court: Salman Khan's Rights Protected, Labour Tribunal Continuity, and Riot Case Observations
Tragedy Strikes: Hospital Devastated in Myanmar Airstrike
India Advocates Democratic Transition in Myanmar
World Bank Reports Modest Recovery for Myanmar Despite Conflict and Quake Impacts
Tragic Airstrike in Myanmar: Tea Shop Attack Highlights Civilian Cost in Ongoing Conflict