Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Manipur UAPA Accused, Overruling Delhi High Court

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Moirangthem Anand Singh, arrested under UAPA for alleged involvement in a Myanmar-linked terror plot. Overruling Delhi High Court's earlier decision, the Supreme Court cited prolonged detention and a stalled trial as reasons for bail. Singh had been in custody for over two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:55 IST
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Manipur UAPA Accused, Overruling Delhi High Court
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal ruling, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday ordered the release of Moirangthem Anand Singh, previously denied bail by the Delhi High Court. Singh had been incarcerated for over two years, facing accusations of involvement in a transnational terror conspiracy tied to Myanmar-based outfits.

Represented by Advocates David Ahongsangbam, Rahul Kumar, and Gunedhor Singh, the defense argued before the bench composed of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta. The justices noted the extended jail time without trial and the bail granted to a co-accused as grounds for Singh's release. The court mandated that his release be subject to conditions set by the Trial Court, which could request a re-evaluation if Singh hinders the judicial process.

Initially arrested by Manipur Police in September 2023, Singh was accused of being a PLA operative, involved in armed rebellion against India amidst Manipur's ethnic unrest. Authorities had seized significant arms from Singh and his companions, linking them to a larger armory heist amid regional conflict (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025