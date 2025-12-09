Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Secures Major Funding for Global Expansion

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd has successfully raised Rs 185.50 crore through qualified institutional placement. The capital infusion comes as part of its strategy to bolster capital strength and fuel expansion plans.

The company issued 1.28 crore equity shares priced at Rs 145 each to a group of institutional investors including Arven, Vintage, PCC-Elite Capital Fund, and Beacon Stone I. This move is pivotal for Ratnaveer's ambitions to acquire European precision engineering companies known for their expertise in machining across the automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors.

The Managing Director and CFO Vijay Sanghvi announced that the newly acquired funds and impending acquisitions will enhance Ratnaveer's service capabilities in high-performance industries while also marking its entry into electronics manufacturing in India as a leading Copper Clad Laminates producer.