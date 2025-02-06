Brazil Proposes Global Diversity Criteria for Sustainable Investments
At the U.N. climate summit, Brazil plans to propose social diversity as a criteria for sustainable investments. Despite global resistance to diversity goals, the Brazilian government aims to align economic standards with racial and gender equality. COP30 will feature these initiatives against the backdrop of climate concerns.
Brazil is set to propose social diversity as a global standard for labeling sustainable investments at this year's U.N. climate summit, according to a senior official on Wednesday. This move comes despite rising resistance to diversity goals in some sectors.
Cristina Reis, the deputy secretary for sustainable economic development at Brazil's Finance Ministry, stated that the nation is already integrating racial and gender equality into its standards for sustainable investments. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has positioned Brazil as a promising destination for sustainable investments, emphasizing a regulated carbon market and sovereign 'green' bond issuances.
Although former U.S. President Donald Trump's potential return might affect Brazil's climate ambitions at COP30, Reis assured that Brazil remains committed. She emphasized the importance of a national taxonomy of sustainable investments with diversity-based standards for global adoption as part of a unified effort against climate change.
