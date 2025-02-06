Odisha's Bold Demand: A Significant Hike in Central Pool Share
The Odisha government has requested Rs 12.59 lakh crore from the 16th Finance Commission. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged an increase in the state's share of the central divisible pool to 50%. Odisha aims to become a developed state by 2036, marking its centenary.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the Odisha government put forth a vigorous request to the 16th Finance Commission, seeking Rs 12.59 lakh crore while urging a significant hike in its share from the central divisible pool to 50%, up from the present 41%.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the necessity of this demand in a meeting led by Finance Commission Chairman Aravind Panagariya, noting that it is vital for Odisha's development as it strives to become one of India's developed states by 2036, aligning with its centenary celebrations.
Addressing the media, Chairman Panagariya acknowledged the rising demands from multiple states for an increased share of the central pool, with Odisha leading the charge and highlighting its aspirations and financial needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)