Odisha's Bold Demand: A Significant Hike in Central Pool Share

On Thursday, the Odisha government put forth a vigorous request to the 16th Finance Commission, seeking Rs 12.59 lakh crore while urging a significant hike in its share from the central divisible pool to 50%, up from the present 41%.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the necessity of this demand in a meeting led by Finance Commission Chairman Aravind Panagariya, noting that it is vital for Odisha's development as it strives to become one of India's developed states by 2036, aligning with its centenary celebrations.

Addressing the media, Chairman Panagariya acknowledged the rising demands from multiple states for an increased share of the central pool, with Odisha leading the charge and highlighting its aspirations and financial needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)