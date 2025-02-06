Left Menu

Judgement Day: Sajjan Kumar Awaits Rouse Avenue Court’s Verdict

The Rouse Avenue court is set to deliver its verdict against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Friday. The case involves the murder of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh, with allegations highlighting tardy investigations and manipulation by police agencies.

On Friday, the Rouse Avenue court is poised to announce its judgement in the infamous 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The case centers around the gruesome killings of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep, in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984.

The court had reserved its decision on January 31, after hearing additional arguments from Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat. Advocate Anil Sharma, representing Kumar, emphasized the absence of Kumar's involvement from the outset, citing a 16-year delay in his identification by a key witness.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, representing the riot victims, argued that the police investigations were manipulated to shield the accused. The court's impending decision is eagerly awaited as it could redefine justice for the 1984 massacre victims, which saw over 2700 Sikhs killed in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

