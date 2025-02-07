Global Market Turbulence Amid Mixed Earnings and Geopolitical Concerns

In a day marked by market turbulence, U.S. stocks saw declines amid mixed corporate earnings, while hopes of easing tariff tensions interrupted gold's upward streak.

With the Bank of England slashing interest rates, European shares soared to record highs, highlighting the complexity of global market responses under current economic conditions.

Market stakeholders are keeping a close watch on geopolitical issues and upcoming employment reports, which are likely to shape future economic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)