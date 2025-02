Moldova's Transdniestria Dilemma: Energy Crisis or EU Integration Aid?

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean cautioned the separatist Transdniestria region, asserting that non-compliance with EU-set conditions could lead to severe energy shortages. This comes after a €30 million EU grant restored gas to the region.

The EU grant, extending until February 10, hinges on Transdniestria's commitment to improve human rights and modify subsidized utility prices. Future EU assistance could amount to €60 million, but remains conditional.

Recean outlined potential outcomes: compliance leading to more aid, or isolation resulting in energy voids. The EU's intervention has sparked discussions about Transdniestria's potential reintegration with Moldova, a key step toward EU membership.

