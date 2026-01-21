Graca Machel: Championing Global Change and Human Rights

Mozambican rights activist Graca Machel has been honored with the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development for 2025. The announcement was made by an international jury chaired by Shivshankar Menon, recognizing her transformative work across education, health, nutrition, and economic empowerment sectors.

The prize includes a cash award of Rs one crore, a trophy, and a citation to celebrate her extraordinary contributions. Machel, a former First Lady of Mozambique, has dedicated her life to fighting for human rights and advocating for vulnerable communities worldwide, striving for a just and equitable society.

An influential political and humanitarian leader, Machel has also contributed to key international organizations, founded the Graca Machel Trust, and initiated significant reforms in education and child development. Her global leadership continues to inspire hope and transformative change, earning her numerous prestigious accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)