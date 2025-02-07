Opposition Criticizes PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the Rajya Sabha prompted disappointment from the opposition, who alleged he overlooked crucial issues like inflation and unemployment. Congress and other MPs criticized his remarks, accusing him of diverting focus from pressing national concerns while defending his government’s achievements and approach towards inclusive development.
- Country:
- India
In a session of the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address sparked discontent among opposition parties. Key issues like inflation and unemployment were notably absent from his discourse, leading to sharp criticism.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed dissatisfaction, interpreting Modi's silence on these pivotal issues as an indication of the Prime Minister's own frustration with his government's performance. Similarly, other members of parliament from BJD and TMC voiced their concerns, questioning the government's vision and strategic focus.
Modi defended the BJP-led NDA government by highlighting their approach towards inclusive development, emphasizing their commitment to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' He accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics and affirmed that his administration is dedicated to achieving total development saturation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
