Opposition Criticizes PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Speech

In a session of the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address sparked discontent among opposition parties. Key issues like inflation and unemployment were notably absent from his discourse, leading to sharp criticism.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed dissatisfaction, interpreting Modi's silence on these pivotal issues as an indication of the Prime Minister's own frustration with his government's performance. Similarly, other members of parliament from BJD and TMC voiced their concerns, questioning the government's vision and strategic focus.

Modi defended the BJP-led NDA government by highlighting their approach towards inclusive development, emphasizing their commitment to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' He accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics and affirmed that his administration is dedicated to achieving total development saturation.

(With inputs from agencies.)