CM Dhami Honors Cycling Champions at National Games

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented medals to winners at the cycling events of the 38th National Games in Rudrapur. The ceremony was held at the Sports Stadium Velodrome, where CM Dhami also congratulated the athletes on their achievements.

CM Dhami observed the track cycling competitions from the gallery at the Shivalik Velodrome, located within Manoj Sarkar Sports Stadium. During his visit, he interacted with the athletes and also participated by cycling on the track. He honored the gold, silver, and bronze medalists in the men's team pursuit distance 4000 meters event, with the winners representing the Services Sports Control Board, Punjab, and Rajasthan, respectively, by presenting them medals and traditional Pahadi caps.

Additionally, CM Dhami shared a meal with the participants, ensuring their satisfaction with the arrangements in place. He appreciated the enthusiasm enveloping the state since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Games in January from Dehradun. The Chief Minister noted that around 20,000 individuals are involved in the event's execution and emphasized his ongoing coordination with officials to optimize coordination and facilities at various sites.

Commending the local athletes, CM Dhami informed that Uttarakhand competitors have so far secured 33 medals across different events. With new sports facilities constructed, he disclosed future plans for competitions such as Malkhamb in Chakarpur and Rafting in Tanakpur, emphasizing the inspirational role these events play for the state's young athletes. The national game, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, is set to conclude with Home Minister Amit Shah in Haldwani on February 14.

Later, CM Dhami inaugurated the shotgun and skeet competition at the 46th Battalion PAC, participating in ribbon-cutting and performing Puja, followed by a tap shooting demonstration. He extended his best wishes to the shooters, anticipating their upcoming performances.

