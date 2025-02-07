Gensol Engineering Lands Major EPC Contract for Massive Solar Project in Khavda

Gensol Engineering has solidified its stance in the renewable energy industry by securing a significant Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 967.98 crore. The contract involves the development of a 245 MW solar PV project at Khavda RE Power Park in Gujarat, inclusive of three years of operations and maintenance services, the company announced on Friday.

The project is part of a broader ambit, with Gensol having previously landed a Rs 1,062.97 crore contract for a 275 MW solar PV project earlier this month at the same location. This brings the company's overall responsibilities to 520 MW of solar PV capacity at Khavda.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, MD and Chairman of Gensol Engineering, expressed confidence in these ventures, deeming the successive projects at Khavda as evidence of the company's dedication to providing high-quality and sustainable energy solutions. Established in 2012, Gensol continues to be a vanguard in the renewable energy sector, with expertise in solar power EPC services and electric mobility solutions.

