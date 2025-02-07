Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Governor's Bill Assent Controversy Unfolds in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is reviewing the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's decision to withhold assent to state legislature bills, amidst debates on gubernatorial powers under Article 201. The Tamil Nadu government challenges this, emphasizing the Governor's recommendatory role and opposing arbitrary actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:53 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor's Bill Assent Controversy Unfolds in Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial hearing on the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's decision to withhold assent to numerous bills passed by the state legislature, the Supreme Court on Friday deliberated on the extent of gubernatorial powers concerning bill approval. Representing the Tamil Nadu Governor, Attorney General R. Venkataramani argued that if a bill passed by the state legislature is found to be repugnant, it need not be returned for legislative reconsideration unless its defects, other than repugnancy, are correctable.

The discussions took place before a Bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The Bench sought clarity from the Attorney General regarding Article 201 of the Constitution, which mandates that a bill reserved for the President's consideration must either receive assent or be withheld. They questioned whether the President could decline assent on repugnancy grounds, which the AG affirmed.

The court further questioned the AG on the Governor's decision to withhold, rather than reject, the bill's assent, pointing out that a truly repugnant bill would warrant outright refusal. The AG explained that withholding assent renders the bill non-effective but includes provisions for potential further action. Criticizing Governor Ravi for independently withholding assent, the court, after hearing today's arguments, scheduled the next hearing on Monday, February 10. The Tamil Nadu government has challenged the Governor's stance, underlining the limited, recommendatory nature of gubernatorial authority per constitutional provisions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025