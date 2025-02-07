Lok Sabha's Tumultuous Day: Protests, Budget Applause & Adjournment

The Lok Sabha experienced a turbulent session as it adjourned until February 10. The house will reconvene at 11 AM on Monday. Earlier in the day, around 30 MPs from the National Democratic Alliance praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the budget's focus, particularly on states with elections this year.

The session also witnessed opposition protests concerning the detention of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities and the treatment of deported Indians from the United States. Tamil Nadu MPs demanded the repatriation of the detained fishermen, holding banners and chanting slogans on Parliament's grounds.

DMK representative Kanimozhi urged the central government for urgent action to secure the release of 97 Tamil Nadu fishermen. "Justice must be served. We demand the release of captured boats and a permanent resolution," she stated. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of fires at Mahakumbh, alleging party culpability.

The fire incident resulted in the burning of 20-22 tents, although no injuries were reported. Congress member Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment motion demanding an official statement from PM Modi regarding the "inhumane treatment" of Indian nationals in the U.S. Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted the ongoing issue of undocumented Indians, according to a Pew Research report.

In the context of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced infrastructure projects like the expansion of Patna Airport and greenfield airports. Bihar received attention with multiple mentions in the budget speech, including the Western Kosi Canal ERM project to aid local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)