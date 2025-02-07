NHPC Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses

State-owned hydroelectric power company NHPC has announced a significant financial setback, recording a 47% decrease in consolidated net profit for the December quarter. The profit dropped to Rs 330.13 crore, a stark contrast to Rs 623.28 crore from the previous year, primarily due to heightened expenses, NHPC revealed in a BSE filing.

The report highlighted a rise in total expenses, which surged to Rs 2,217.51 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 1,733.01 crore a year earlier. Despite this, total income saw only a marginal increase, climbing to Rs 2,616.89 crore from Rs 2,549.69 crore over the same period last year.

In response to the financial situation, NHPC's board has sanctioned an interim dividend of 14%, equivalent to Rs 1.40 per equity share, based on a Rs 10 face value per share. Shareholders on record as of February 13, 2025, will be eligible for this interim payout.

