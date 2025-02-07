Left Menu

NHPC Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses

NHPC reported a 47% drop in net profit for the December quarter, citing increased expenses. Compared to the same period last year, profits fell from Rs 623.28 crore to Rs 330.13 crore. The company has declared a 14% interim dividend, with February 13, 2025, set as the record date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:41 IST
NHPC Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned hydroelectric power company NHPC has announced a significant financial setback, recording a 47% decrease in consolidated net profit for the December quarter. The profit dropped to Rs 330.13 crore, a stark contrast to Rs 623.28 crore from the previous year, primarily due to heightened expenses, NHPC revealed in a BSE filing.

The report highlighted a rise in total expenses, which surged to Rs 2,217.51 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 1,733.01 crore a year earlier. Despite this, total income saw only a marginal increase, climbing to Rs 2,616.89 crore from Rs 2,549.69 crore over the same period last year.

In response to the financial situation, NHPC's board has sanctioned an interim dividend of 14%, equivalent to Rs 1.40 per equity share, based on a Rs 10 face value per share. Shareholders on record as of February 13, 2025, will be eligible for this interim payout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025