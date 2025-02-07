Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Crack Down on Ganja Smuggling Ring

Hyderabad Police arrested interstate smuggler Jadhav Shivaram, seizing 200 kg of ganja worth Rs 50 lakh. In collaboration with Chandrayangutta Police, they intercepted a vehicle on a tip-off, revealing Shivaram's involvement in a smuggling network from Odisha to Maharashtra since 2015.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Hyderabad Police have apprehended an interstate ganja smuggler, seizing 200 kilograms of the illegal substance valued at Rs 50 lakh. The arrest was made after the Commissioner's Task Force, South-East Zone, along with Chandrayangutta Police, acted on a tip-off and intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Chandrayangutta Flyover on Thursday around 8:30 PM.

The individual arrested has been identified as 34-year-old Jadhav Shivaram from Sangareddy district. According to the authorities, Shivaram has been a key player in a smuggling operation that has been transporting ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra since 2015. His arrest has exposed a network involving multiple associates, including Banavath Jaipal, who collaborated with him to source ganja at Rs 4,000 per kg from a supplier in Lamtaput, Odisha. They aimed to sell it for Rs 8,000 per kg in Hyderabad.

The police statement detailed how Shivaram traveled to Odisha days before his arrest to procure ganja and was en route to deliver the consignment in Hyderabad when intercepted. The operation led to the seizure of 200 kg of ganja, a car, and two mobile phones. A case has been registered, and investigations continue to apprehend the remaining associates involved in the smuggling network.

