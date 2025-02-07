Election Tension: BJP Dispels AAP's Bribery Claims
BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri has castigated AAP for alleging BJP's attempts at poaching candidates before the Delhi Assembly election results. Bidhuri demands an investigation into claims of BJP offering Rs 15 crores to AAP candidates. The Anti-Corruption Bureau has summoned Arvind Kejriwal to address these allegations.
BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, contesting from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, has launched a vehement attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for accusing his party of attempting to sway AAP candidates before the Delhi Assembly election results are declared. According to Bidhuri, the AAP has already 'accepted defeat' and will likely attribute it to electronic voting machine discrepancies.
Bidhuri urged a comprehensive probe into AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's allegations of an 'Operation Lotus' by the BJP, purportedly offering Rs 15 crores to entice AAP candidates to switch allegiances. He asserted that deceptive claims like these need rigorous investigation and highlighted Kejriwal's past unfulfilled promises.
Amidst these controversies, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a notice to Kejriwal following the endorsement of an inquiry by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The ACB demands the presence of the AAP leader for investigations regarding the alleged bribery offers targeting 16 AAP MLAs, while seeking supplementary evidence to substantiate the claims made by Kejriwal and his party online.
