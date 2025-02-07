Left Menu

Harnessing Agricultural Statistics: Unveiling Employment Opportunities in Haryana

Haryana's Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana emphasizes the importance of agricultural statistics in evaluating job opportunities within the state. A proposed digital cell aims to address unemployment through enhanced farming practices. Rana advocates for organic farming, highlighting various government schemes fostering agricultural development under PM Modi and CM Saini.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:55 IST
Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, Shyam Singh Rana, underscored the pivotal role of agricultural statistics in understanding and generating employment opportunities during a national workshop in Panchkula. He announced plans for establishing a digital cell aimed at mitigating unemployment through improved farming practices.

The minister highlighted Haryana's dependence on agriculture, with 60% of the population engaged in farming, and emphasized a shift towards organic farming to foster sustainable and health-conscious agricultural practices.

Rana noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, several initiatives are underway to benefit farmers. He cited schemes such as Meri Fasal Mera Byora, natural farming, and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi as pivotal to agricultural progress and employment creation.

