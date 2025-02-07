Tragic Air Force Parachute Drill Accident

A tragic incident unfolded during a routine parachute training exercise in Agra on Friday, resulting in the death of Warrant Officer Manjunath from the Indian Air Force.

At 8:30 am, 12 trainees jumped from an Air Force aircraft, but while 11 landed safely, Officer Manjunath's parachute did not deploy, leading to a fatal fall in a nearby wheat field.

Efforts by fellow air force personnel to save Manjunath proved futile, and he was declared deceased upon arrival at the Air Force Hospital. Inspector Pramod Sharma confirmed legal procedures, including a post-mortem, have been concluded.

