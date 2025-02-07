Wall Street Wobbles Amid Mixed Data and Trade Tensions

Wall Street took a nosedive on Friday as the U.S. stock market grappled with mixed economic indicators and reignited anxiety over trade tensions. Following a conflicting employment report and lackluster consumer sentiment data, all major stock indexes in the United States saw significant drops.

The employment report for January revealed a significant slowdown in job additions, falling below December's revised figures, while wage growth outpaced predictions and the unemployment rate fell unexpectedly. President Trump's imminent announcement of fresh tariffs stoked trade war concerns, adding to market instability.

Major technology firms, such as Amazon and Microsoft, reported underwhelming growth figures, which, combined with broader economic challenges, contributed to escalating market volatility. In response, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recorded notable declines, echoing similar trends in European stock markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)