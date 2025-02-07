Assam's Growth: CM Sarma Connects With Tata and Japan
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, met Tata Group Chairman to discuss investments in Assam, including a semiconductor plant. He also invited him to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit. In Guwahati, Sarma inaugurated the India-Japan Intellectual Conclave, fostering collaboration between experts from both countries.
In a significant move to boost Assam's economic landscape, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in an hour-long discussion with Tata Sons and Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran at his residence on Prithviraj Road. The talks centered around the ambitious investments by the Tata Group, prominently featuring a state-of-the-art semiconductor plant slated for Jagiroad.
During the meeting, CM Sarma seized the opportunity to invite Chandrasekaran to the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit scheduled for February 25 and 26 in Guwahati. Expressing his enthusiasm on platform X, Sarma stated, "It was truly a pleasure to meet Shri N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of @TataCompanies today in New Delhi. Our conversation about the group's exciting investments in Assam was inspiring, and I'm eagerly looking forward to welcoming him at the #AdvantageAssam2 Summit!"
Meanwhile, CM Sarma inaugurated the fifth edition of the India-Japan Intellectual Conclave titled 'Kizuna: Co-creating Ecosystems for Change - Technology, Education, and Logistics' in Guwahati on Thursday evening. This two-day conclave, organized by Asian Confluence in partnership with the Embassy of Japan and India's Ministry of External Affairs, is dedicated to fostering a collaborative environment between experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from India and Japan.
