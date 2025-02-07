BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections, CM Yadav Confident
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is confident of BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, citing an end to AAP's misrule. With all counting arrangements in place, this high-stakes contest involves AAP, BJP, and Congress. Security measures are tight around the counting centres, with exit polls favouring BJP.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) expected victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. Speaking to media outlets in Indore, Yadav contended that the BJP would extend its series of wins, effectively terminating the decade-long misrule in Delhi.
Following successes in the Lok Sabha, Haryana, and Maharashtra elections, Yadav predicted a BJP win in Delhi, promising an end to alleged misgovernance and the establishment of a BJP-led government. The vote counting for this crucial election is set for tomorrow, with political parties hopeful about their performance in the tight three-way race involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress.
Robust arrangements are in place for counting votes cast on February 5th. DCP West Delhi Vichitra Veer discussed stringent security at counting sites, including a three-layer security cordon near Tihar Jail. Authorities have pinpointed sensitivities around these locations, initiating flag marches to assure the public of security forces' readiness and determination to preserve peace, alongside enforcing vehicle movement restrictions.
While exit polls forecast an advantageous outcome for BJP, showing AAP lagging and Congress maintaining weak standings, AAP leaders remain optimistic, criticizing exit polls for undervaluing their expected share. They anticipate retaining power despite the projections. (ANI)
