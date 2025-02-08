Left Menu

Book about farmer suicides, women farmers in spotlight at World Book Fair in Delhi

The book sheds light on the struggles of widows left behind after farmer suicides in Maharashtras Vidarbha region. Through their narratives, the book highlights the broader issues of agrarian distress, farmer suicides and the hardships rural women face in India.

A book about farmer suicides and women farmers in rural distress was discussed at the World Book Fair here on Friday.

Published by Oxford University Press, the book 'Widows of Vidharbha' by Dr Kota Neelima speaks about the agrarian crisis through ground research spanning several years.

Speaking at the event at Oxford University Press Stall at Bharat Mandapam, Neelima said, ''Women farmers live in invisibility, which is imposed by the state and society. This book tells the stories of women living in this darkness.'' Responding to a question, Neelima, who is a Congress leader, said, ''Methodology of understanding the life of women farmers in farmer suicide households is important. The drafts of my book were peer-reviewed by the farm widows themselves.'' The book sheds light on the struggles of widows left behind after farmer suicides in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. Through their narratives, the book highlights the broader issues of agrarian distress, farmer suicides and the hardships rural women face in India.

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

