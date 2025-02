USDA Funding Freeze Sends Shockwaves Through Farming Community

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's decision to pause funding for key conservation programs is creating economic instability among farmers, who rely heavily on such assistance.

Programs affected by the freeze include those tied to former President Joe Biden's climate legislation, which allocated $19.5 billion for agricultural initiatives.

Many farmers, especially those who previously supported President Trump, expressed surprise as much-needed payments have been delayed, placing agricultural and rural economic growth at risk.

