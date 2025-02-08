Left Menu

BJP Celebrates Historic Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Delhi voters for supporting the BJP in the assembly elections. Promising development, he assured efforts to improve Delhi's quality of life and highlighted BJP workers' contributions to the victory. The elections saw a turnout of 60.54%, with the BJP dominating the polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude towards the people of Delhi for their decisive support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent assembly elections, declaring it a mandate for development and good governance.

He praised BJP workers for their hard work and assured that his party would leave no stone unturned in ensuring Delhi's development and advancing the quality of life for its residents. The BJP campaign criticized alleged mismanagement by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

As vote counts indicated a strong lead for the BJP, party officials celebrated the results, attributing them to the trust Delhi voters have placed in Modi's leadership. The Prime Minister is set to address BJP workers at the party's headquarters this evening.

