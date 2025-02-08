Left Menu

BJP's Victory in Delhi: A New Era Begins

The BJP has seized control of the Delhi Assembly, with leader Kartar Singh Tanwar attributing the win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party claimed 48 seats, unseating the Aam Aadmi Party. This marks BJP's return to power in Delhi after 27 years.

BJP leader Kartar Singh Tanwar.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Delhi Assembly elections, marking a return to power in the capital after 27 years. Kartar Singh Tanwar of BJP clinched victory in the Chhatarpur constituency, defeating AAP's Brahma Singh Tanwar by over 6000 votes.

Celebrating the triumph, Tanwar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and devoted party workers for fueling the victory. He emphasized Modi's vision for a developed Delhi resonated with voters. Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to Delhi residents for their decisive support, pledging dedicated efforts towards the city's growth and public welfare.

The BJP surpassed the majority threshold by securing 48 seats in the 70-member assembly, successfully dismantling the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) dominance. Meanwhile, AAP secured 17 seats, with party stalwart Atishi retaining her Kalkaji seat, and Gopal Rai winning comfortably in Babarpur. The political landscape in Delhi is poised for a new chapter under BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

