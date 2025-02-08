Baltic States Unplug from Russian Power Grid, Embrace EU Integration

In a significant move towards greater European integration and enhanced security, the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have disconnected from Russia's power grid. The disconnection is a part of the broader plan to synchronize with the EU's electricity network, marking a pivotal moment in regional autonomy.

At a press conference, Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas celebrated the achievement, stating, "We've reached the goal we strived for, for so long. We are now in control." The initiative follows years of strategic planning, notably gaining momentum after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

To prepare for this transition, the countries have invested heavily in grid upgrades, spending nearly 1.6 billion euros since 2018. Despite this monumental shift, the Baltic region remains on high alert, amidst concerns of potential sabotage, as evidenced by increased security measures at critical infrastructure sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)