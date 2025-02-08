Left Menu

Baltic States Unplug from Russian Power Grid, Embrace EU Integration

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have disconnected from Russia's power grid and are now synchronizing with the EU grid to enhance security and integration. This historical shift marks the end of Baltic energy dependence on Russia, amidst regional concerns of sabotage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:19 IST
In a significant move towards greater European integration and enhanced security, the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have disconnected from Russia's power grid. The disconnection is a part of the broader plan to synchronize with the EU's electricity network, marking a pivotal moment in regional autonomy.

At a press conference, Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas celebrated the achievement, stating, "We've reached the goal we strived for, for so long. We are now in control." The initiative follows years of strategic planning, notably gaining momentum after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

To prepare for this transition, the countries have invested heavily in grid upgrades, spending nearly 1.6 billion euros since 2018. Despite this monumental shift, the Baltic region remains on high alert, amidst concerns of potential sabotage, as evidenced by increased security measures at critical infrastructure sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

