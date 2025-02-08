Baltic States Unplug from Russian Power Grid, Embrace EU Integration
The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have disconnected from Russia's power grid and are now synchronizing with the EU grid to enhance security and integration. This historical shift marks the end of Baltic energy dependence on Russia, amidst regional concerns of sabotage.
In a significant move towards greater European integration and enhanced security, the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have disconnected from Russia's power grid. The disconnection is a part of the broader plan to synchronize with the EU's electricity network, marking a pivotal moment in regional autonomy.
At a press conference, Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas celebrated the achievement, stating, "We've reached the goal we strived for, for so long. We are now in control." The initiative follows years of strategic planning, notably gaining momentum after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.
To prepare for this transition, the countries have invested heavily in grid upgrades, spending nearly 1.6 billion euros since 2018. Despite this monumental shift, the Baltic region remains on high alert, amidst concerns of potential sabotage, as evidenced by increased security measures at critical infrastructure sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Estonia Lays Groundwork for Nuclear Energy Program with IAEA Support: Focus on SMRs and Legal Framework
Strengthening Bonds: UAE and Estonia Forge New Diplomatic Path
Latvia-Sweden Undersea Cable Damage Sparks NATO Coordination
Mystery Surrounds Damage to Undersea Cable Linking Latvia and Sweden
Strong Defense Needed to Counter Russian Aggression: Lithuania's President