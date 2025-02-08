Left Menu

PM Modi Blasts Congress After Delhi Poll Defeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes Congress for consecutive electoral failures in Delhi, accusing it of adopting 'urban Naxal' politics and being a 'parjeevi party.' Modi claims Congress is sabotaging itself and its allies, as the BJP claims victory in the national capital after 25 years.

Updated: 08-02-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:58 IST
PM Modi Blasts Congress After Delhi Poll Defeat
Prime Minister Naredra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce critique of Congress on Saturday, following its poor electoral performance in Delhi. He remarked that Congress had secured a 'double hat-trick of zero' in the national capital elections, failing to win a single seat in recent Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Speaking to BJP workers at the party headquarters after their victory in the Delhi elections, PM Modi accused Congress of engaging in 'urban Naxal' politics and appropriating the language and agenda of its allies, labeling it a 'parjeevi party.' He contended that Congress was bestowing a 'gold medal of defeat' upon itself.

Modi further alleged that Congress, in its quest for electoral gains, was compromising national interests and indulging in tactics that align with Naxalite ideology, which, according to him, aims to create societal and national instability. He asserted that Congress's actions were detrimental to itself and its political partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

