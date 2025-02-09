Boost in Support: Maharashtra Increases Aid for MSS

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, declared a significant increase in the financial subsidy per patient for the Maharogi Sewa Samiti, founded by the late Baba Amte, during a public event in Chandrapur on Sunday.

The announcement came amid celebrations of the Samiti's 75th anniversary, where Fadnavis committed a Rs 10 crore discretionary aid. He also mentioned that the remaining Rs 65 crore needed by the organization could be sourced through other initiatives.

The Maharogi Sewa Samiti provides essential care to leprosy patients and other marginalized communities, a mission that has been continued by the third generation of the Amte family under the guidance of Vikas Amte.

(With inputs from agencies.)