Boost in Support: Maharashtra Increases Aid for MSS

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a substantial increase in financial aid for the Maharogi Sewa Samiti, raising per-patient subsidy from Rs 2,200 to Rs 6,000. At the 75th anniversary event, he pledged Rs 10 crore in discretionary funds and plans further financial measures to support its impactful work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, declared a significant increase in the financial subsidy per patient for the Maharogi Sewa Samiti, founded by the late Baba Amte, during a public event in Chandrapur on Sunday.

The announcement came amid celebrations of the Samiti's 75th anniversary, where Fadnavis committed a Rs 10 crore discretionary aid. He also mentioned that the remaining Rs 65 crore needed by the organization could be sourced through other initiatives.

The Maharogi Sewa Samiti provides essential care to leprosy patients and other marginalized communities, a mission that has been continued by the third generation of the Amte family under the guidance of Vikas Amte.

(With inputs from agencies.)

