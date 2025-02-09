Monkey Causes Power Outage in Colombo Suburb

A surprising cause led to a major power outage in a Colombo suburb on Sunday - a monkey, according to power authorities. The incident disrupted the power grid at around 11:30 am local time and affected parts of Sri Lanka's capital.

While officials struggled for hours, some areas experienced no electricity for more than five hours. The Power Minister, Kumara Jayakodi, informed the media that the monkey came into contact with a substation of the power grid in Panadura.

The power outage impacted vital installations, including the national hospital, but state power entities managed to restore these within an hour. The public was cautioned about potential problems with water supplies amid the blackout.

(With inputs from agencies.)