Silent March for Justice: Honoring a Medic's Memory Amidst Grief

Doctors and citizens gathered for a silent rally in memory of a RG Kar hospital medic who was murdered last year. The rally was halted by security at the hospital's gate. Despite legal proceedings convicting Sanjay Roy, the victim's family seeks more justice, expressing dissatisfaction with the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Doctors and citizens from diverse backgrounds participated in a silent rally on Sunday to commemorate the first birthday of an RG Kar hospital medic who tragically lost her life last year. The participants demanded justice for the victim, whose case has resonated nationwide.

The rally initially commenced at College Square near the Calcutta University campus but was stopped at the state-run hospital's gates in north Kolkata by security forces. Kolkata Police and CISF officials engaged with participants who wanted to reach a commemorative plaque inside the hospital premises.

Organized by 'Abhaya Manch', the silent march coincided with West Bengal's Class 10 exams. Concurrently, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front established an 'Abhaya Clinic' in North 24 Parganas, honoring their colleague by offering health services and presenting saplings to over 110 patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

