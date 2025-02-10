Left Menu

Ex Winged Raider: Soaring Synergy of Indian Army's Airborne Prowess

The Indian Army's Ex Winged Raider exercise showcased advanced airborne training, highlighting seamless coordination between the Indian Army and Air Force. It involved fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, including the Chinook Helicopter, enhancing operational readiness and adaptability. Leaders General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh emphasized inter-service unity through symbolic maneuvers.

Visual from the training exercise (Photo: Spearcorps.IndianArmyX). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian Army recently conducted a high-profile training exercise named Ex Winged Raider, spotlighting special airborne operations that underscored remarkable operational readiness and inter-service harmony. The drill, carried out with precision, featured various airborne insertion techniques using both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, including an Eastern Theatre first with Chinook Helicopters.

This strategic exercise offered an invaluable platform for troops to refine their operations skills, crucial for rapid deployment and mission preparedness. The joint operation emphasized the significance of airborne forces in modern military tactics, enabling prompt and decisive actions in varied operational settings, reflecting effective collaboration between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

On a symbolic note, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh took to the skies in the indigenous LCA Tejas. Their historic flight, a first for two chiefs together, marks their longstanding camaraderie and showcases the deepening synergy between the military branches, with General Dwivedi expressing profound admiration and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

