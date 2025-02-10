Congress Demands Discussion on U.S. Deportation of Indian Citizens
Congress MP Manish Tewari has urged the Lok Sabha to address the deportation of Indian citizens from the U.S., expressing concerns over their treatment. He highlighted the need for diplomatic measures to ensure the humane treatment of deportees and clarification on the government's response to the issue.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Congress MP Manish Tewari has filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the controversial deportation of Indian citizens from the United States. Tewari called for the suspension of Zero Hour and related parliamentary proceedings to address the pressing issue.
Highlighting alarming statistics, Tewari noted that according to U.S. estimates, around 7.25 lakh undocumented Indians reside in the country, with 24,000 held in detention. He disclosed that 487 individuals have final deportation orders and 298 have been verified as Indian nationals.
Expressing grave concerns, Tewari described reports indicating deportees subjected to restrictive measures, including handcuffing, as distressing. He emphasized the importance of treating these individuals with dignity, in-line with human rights standards, urging the Indian government to ensure proper diplomatic measures for their protection and to prevent recurrence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker and President Highlight Indo-Indonesian Ties on 76th Republic Day
Cong will break wall of 50 percent reservation, will do this in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha: Rahul Gandhi in Mhow rally.
Madhya Pradesh Congress Apologizes for Lok Sabha Defeat
Report of joint committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024: JPC Final Report Submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Amidst Absence of Opposition