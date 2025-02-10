Left Menu

Congress Demands Discussion on U.S. Deportation of Indian Citizens

Congress MP Manish Tewari has urged the Lok Sabha to address the deportation of Indian citizens from the U.S., expressing concerns over their treatment. He highlighted the need for diplomatic measures to ensure the humane treatment of deportees and clarification on the government's response to the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:30 IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress MP Manish Tewari has filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the controversial deportation of Indian citizens from the United States. Tewari called for the suspension of Zero Hour and related parliamentary proceedings to address the pressing issue.

Highlighting alarming statistics, Tewari noted that according to U.S. estimates, around 7.25 lakh undocumented Indians reside in the country, with 24,000 held in detention. He disclosed that 487 individuals have final deportation orders and 298 have been verified as Indian nationals.

Expressing grave concerns, Tewari described reports indicating deportees subjected to restrictive measures, including handcuffing, as distressing. He emphasized the importance of treating these individuals with dignity, in-line with human rights standards, urging the Indian government to ensure proper diplomatic measures for their protection and to prevent recurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

