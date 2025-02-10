Madhya Pradesh: On the Path to Becoming India's Next Startup Powerhouse

Madhya Pradesh is making significant preparations for the upcoming Global Investor Summit, scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25. The event is poised to highlight the state's rapid emergence as a startup hub, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for industrial development. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the state's focus on innovation and entrepreneurship to foster job creation and economic growth.

The summit will attract entrepreneurs and investors from various countries, offering exposure to international technologies and innovations. This initiative aims to transform Madhya Pradesh into a 'Center for StartUps and Innovation,' providing a conducive environment for young entrepreneurs. The state's commitment includes financial support, robust policy frameworks, modern infrastructure, and the 'MP StartUp Policy and Implementation Scheme' which offers financial aid up to 18% of total investment across multiple development stages.

Exemptions for StartUps in experience and turnover requirements, as well as waived license and permit fees, are part of the strategic move to prioritize startups in government procurement. Madhya Pradesh's ample resources and connectivity with major industrial corridors position it as an ideal investment destination. With over 4,900 recognized startups and special industrial parks for key sectors, the state is on a mission to double the startups registered under 'StartUp India' and significantly boost those in agriculture and food sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)