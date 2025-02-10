Bangladesh Enhances Childcare Services to Empower Working Parents and Foster Gender Equality

Accessible, affordable, and high-quality childcare services are essential for supporting working parents, enabling them to balance professional and family responsibilities. Gender-responsive childcare services are particularly critical in helping women enter and remain in the workforce, thereby fostering economic participation and social inclusion.

In Bangladesh, the government has been providing affordable childcare services through 63 daycare centres nationwide, operated by the Department of Women Affairs (DWA) under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA). Since the early 1990s, these centres have offered early learning opportunities, basic healthcare, and nutritious meals for children aged 0-6 years at a subsidized cost of up to BDT 500 per month.

To further strengthen the childcare sector, the International Labour Organization (ILO) is supporting the Government of Bangladesh in developing the national care economy. As part of this initiative, the ILO is providing technical assistance to the DWA by upskilling and certifying childcare centre managers and teachers. This effort, carried out in collaboration with the Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) under the Directorate of Technical Education, Ministry of Education, aims to enhance the overall quality of childcare services.

On 5 February, Ms. Keya Khan, Director General of the DWA, and Mr. Tuomo Poutiainen, Country Director of ILO Bangladesh, visited the Bharasa Institute training centre and the Mirpur daycare centre in Dhaka. Under the ILO’s partnership with BTEB, supported by Global Affairs Canada, a customized training program was developed to professionalize childcare services and promote early childhood education as a skilled occupation.

Mr. Tuomo Poutiainen emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Investing in a skilled and certified childcare workforce is imperative for improving services and for recognizing the value of care work, creating decent jobs, and enabling more women to participate in the economy. This initiative will help build a more inclusive and sustainable care economy in Bangladesh.”

The training program is designed to recognize and formalize the expertise of existing childcare professionals, aligning their skills with the Bangladesh National Qualifications Framework (BNQF). A total of 100 childcare officials are being trained and certified under this initiative.

Ms. Keya Khan stated, “The Department of Women Affairs is committed to providing quality childcare services that working parents can completely rely on. This training support from the ILO is the first step towards standardizing, assessing, and certifying the quality of the services across our childcare centres.”

By developing a skilled and certified workforce, this initiative contributes to modernizing the care sector in Bangladesh. It also supports the establishment of standardized employment conditions, including regulated working hours, improved health and safety measures for children and staff, and enhanced employment benefits and wages for childcare professionals.

Through these efforts, the ILO continues to work towards strengthening the care economy and ensuring sustainable, high-quality childcare services for working families in Bangladesh.