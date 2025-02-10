Uttarakhand CM Laud's Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Arrangements

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commended the stellar arrangements for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj during a recent visit. He extended his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for facilitating the event, which has seen massive participation from across the nation.

Dhami highlighted the unprecedented turnout, noting that crores of devotees have flocked to the spiritual confluence to partake in the holy dip. The Chief Minister, while engaging in the sacred ritual with family members at Triveni Sangam, expressed his fortune in experiencing the event and mentioned the advance preparations already underway for the Kumbh Mela of 2027 in Haridwar.

Sunday's activities included the Uttarakhand CM's inspection of the Uttarakhand Mandapam, a facility set up specifically for Maha Kumbh 2025 attendees, ensuring visitors' well-being through direct interaction. Government statistics revealed that over 420 million devotees have participated thus far, marking record attendance at what is hailed as the world's largest spiritual gathering.

