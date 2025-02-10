Left Menu

Bhopal Receives The Sacred Gift of Gangajal from Maha Kumbh

In a remarkable gesture, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang transported sacred Gangajal from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to Bhopal. Upon arrival, the tanker was welcomed with traditional aarti. The water will be bottled and distributed to residents, bringing the spiritual essence of Maha Kumbh to their doorsteps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:05 IST
MP Minister Vishwas Sarang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh's Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang initiated a unique endeavor by bringing a tanker filled with Gangajal from the Maha Kumbh, currently underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to the city of Bhopal. Upon arrival, the sacred water was received with aarti and will be bottled for distribution in Narela constituency.

Minister Sarang emphasized the importance of sharing the spiritual significance of the ongoing Maha Kumbh. "We are fortunate as followers of Sanatan Dharma to witness this grand event. Many can't attend due to logistical challenges, but our effort ensures they receive the holy Gangajal at their doorstep," he stated to reporters.

The significant Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj attracts millions of devotees globally. Running from January 13 to February 26, 2025, it promises to set participation records. Resonating with the slogan 'Har Har Gange, Ghar Ghar Gange,' Sarang aims to deliver this sacred essence from Prayagraj to Bhopal's households, ensuring a spiritual boon for many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

