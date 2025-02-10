Left Menu

Sebi Cracks Down on Kalahridhaan Trendz for Securities Disclosures Violations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd (KTL) and its promoters from the securities markets for failing to disclose significant defaults and allegedly making false announcements. Sebi's examination revealed fabrications intended to mislead investors and influence the company's share prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken stern action against Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd (KTL) and its promoters, banning them from participating in the securities markets. Sebi alleges that the company flouted disclosure regulations and made deceitful announcements to mislead investors.

KTL was found to have concealed crucial information regarding its payment defaults to HDFC Bank. Further investigation revealed that the company issued false statements about corporate profitability and a fictitious large order, thereby artificially inflating its stock market activity.

The probes identified that these misleading disclosures were part of fraudulent practices, aiming to entice investors. Additionally, Sebi found key directors of KTL responsible and noted the firm's non-compliance with LODR rules, including failing to appoint a compliance officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025