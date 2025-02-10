Left Menu

Outrage Over Vulgar Comments by YouTuber Sparks Apology and Formal Complaints

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, is facing backlash for making inappropriate remarks on a comedy show. His comments have been condemned as vulgar, leading to formal complaints and a public apology. Allahbadia acknowledges the influence of his platform and seeks forgiveness.

Bhartiya Influencers Association's General Secretary, Neelkant Bakshi, expressed strong disapproval of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comments on a reality comedy show. Bakshi termed the remarks, made by Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, as "disgustingly vulgar" and "beyond any shreds of decency," sparking significant controversy online.

In a social media post, Bakshi condemned the comments, highlighting his disturbance over the influencer's words on the show "India's Got Latent." Following public outrage, Allahbadia apologized for his remarks, describing them as "inappropriate" and "insensitive." A video apology was shared on X, as he asked for forgiveness and acknowledged his lapse in judgment.

Allahbadia's comments led to formal complaints filed against him and others involved with the show. The matter drew attention from the National Human Rights Commission and the Maharashtra government, calling for the video's removal. Controversy stems from the episode's perceived offensive content, sparking debates over freedom of speech and content responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

