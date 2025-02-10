Popular YouTubers Face Legal Heat Over 'India's Got Latent' Controversy

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on Monday that the Guwahati Police have filed an FIR against prominent YouTube creators, including Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, for allegedly promoting obscene content on the show 'India's Got Latent.'

The FIR, lodged under Cyber PS case no 03/2025, charges the creators under several sections of the BNS 2023 and IT Act, highlighting alleged breaches related to the Cinematograph Act and the Indecent Representation of Women Act. The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.

Amidst growing criticism, Neelkant Bakshi, the Bhartiya Influencers Association's general secretary, has condemned Allahbadia's comments, calling them "disgustingly vulgar." Following the backlash, Allahbadia issued an apology on social media, acknowledging the insensitivity of his remarks during the controversial show.

(With inputs from agencies.)