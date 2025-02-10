Left Menu

Popular YouTubers Face Legal Heat Over 'India's Got Latent' Controversy

Assam CM confirms FIR against noted YouTubers, including Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, for vulgar content on 'India's Got Latent.' The case, criticized by Bhartiya Influencers Association, highlights heated debates over freedom of speech and decency. Allahbadia has publicly apologized, but legal proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:45 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina (Photo/Instagram/@ranveerallahbadia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on Monday that the Guwahati Police have filed an FIR against prominent YouTube creators, including Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, for allegedly promoting obscene content on the show 'India's Got Latent.'

The FIR, lodged under Cyber PS case no 03/2025, charges the creators under several sections of the BNS 2023 and IT Act, highlighting alleged breaches related to the Cinematograph Act and the Indecent Representation of Women Act. The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.

Amidst growing criticism, Neelkant Bakshi, the Bhartiya Influencers Association's general secretary, has condemned Allahbadia's comments, calling them "disgustingly vulgar." Following the backlash, Allahbadia issued an apology on social media, acknowledging the insensitivity of his remarks during the controversial show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

