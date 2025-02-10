Left Menu

EU Streamlines Farming Subsidy Rules Amid Protests

The European Union is considering simplifying its Common Agricultural Policy to ease regulatory burdens on farmers, responding to political pressure from protests. The CAP simplification is part of a broader EU move to streamline regulations, potentially affecting a substantial portion of its budget dedicated to farming subsidies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:51 IST
The European Union is planning to streamline its complex farming subsidy regulations, according to draft documents obtained by Reuters. The EU's Common Agricultural Policy, valued at approximately 387 billion euros, constitutes a significant portion of the EU budget for 2021-2027, focusing on subsidies for farmers and rural development initiatives.

The European Commission's upcoming calendar suggests a proposal for a "simplification package" targeting difficulties in CAP during the second quarter of the year. The draft indicates plans to tackle regulatory complexities that burden national administrations and farmers, which could be finalized and published soon.

Following last year's farmer protests against excessive EU regulation, the Commission is strategizing to mitigate these pressures while balancing environmental responsibilities. Danish minister Jeppe Bruus emphasizes the necessity of deregulation paired with climate change considerations. Meanwhile, the EU faces scrutiny for quickly altering 'green' subsidy conditions without climate assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

