Left Menu

Dollar Strengthens Amid Tariff Announcements, Stocks Rise

The dollar gained slightly after President Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. Global stocks rose despite concerns about tariffs, with U.S. stocks led by energy and tech sectors. Analysts discuss potential inflation impact and expectations for Federal Reserve rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:22 IST
Dollar Strengthens Amid Tariff Announcements, Stocks Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar saw a minor uptick as President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, despite global market concerns. Trump's statement, made during an Air Force One interview, foreshadowed a 25% tariff enforceable by Monday, troubled by China's retaliatory measures on U.S. exports.

On the currency front, the dollar index nudged up to 108.23, as other currencies, including the euro and yen, adjusted variably. Wall Street showed gains, particularly in energy and tech stocks, contributing to a rise in the S&P 500 materials index.

Amidst the market stir, economists express concerns about renewed inflation pressures, potentially affecting Federal Reserve's rate flexibility. With Fed Chair Jerome Powell to speak soon, investors keenly await insights into monetary policy directions amid these tariff tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI become self-aware? New study explores the boundaries of consciousness

The AI breakthrough that could redefine cardiovascular disease treatment

France’s digital health revolution: Ethics, innovation, and policy in action

AI-powered stroke prediction: A game-changer for early diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025