Dollar Strengthens Amid Tariff Announcements, Stocks Rise

The dollar saw a minor uptick as President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, despite global market concerns. Trump's statement, made during an Air Force One interview, foreshadowed a 25% tariff enforceable by Monday, troubled by China's retaliatory measures on U.S. exports.

On the currency front, the dollar index nudged up to 108.23, as other currencies, including the euro and yen, adjusted variably. Wall Street showed gains, particularly in energy and tech stocks, contributing to a rise in the S&P 500 materials index.

Amidst the market stir, economists express concerns about renewed inflation pressures, potentially affecting Federal Reserve's rate flexibility. With Fed Chair Jerome Powell to speak soon, investors keenly await insights into monetary policy directions amid these tariff tensions.

