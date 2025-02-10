Uttarakhand CM Dhami Champions Tanakpur's Potential at National Rafting Event

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami played a pivotal role at the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games' rafting competition held at Sharda Ghat Tanakpur, Champawat. Emphasizing the region's significance, Dhami expressed optimism about Tanakpur gaining national attention, noting the unique occasion of hosting a nighttime rafting event there for the first time.

Dhami also commended the outstanding arrangements for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. He extended his gratitude towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for facilitating a smooth event. Highlighting the large influx of visitors, Dhami remarked on the spiritual prominence of the gatherings, with crores of devotees participating.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami, accompanied by his family, participated in the sacred ritual of taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Expressing his privilege to part of this ceremony, Dhami revealed that preparations for the next major event, Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar, are already in progress, anticipating further global pilgrim engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)