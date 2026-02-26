Left Menu

Crafting Bharat: Behind the Scenes of Brand Ki Baat

Brand Ki Baat's latest episode delves into the essence of branding, logistics, and storytelling with experts Amitabh Saksena and Sameer Varma. The discussion uncovers the intersection of process and communication, highlighting the need for authenticity and credibility in an impatient market driven by consumer demands and rapid technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:40 IST
Crafting Bharat: Behind the Scenes of Brand Ki Baat
  • Country:
  • United States

In an era where branding is critical yet challenging, Brand Ki Baat, hosted by NewsReach, takes listeners behind the scenes of building authentic brands. Kartik Chawla discusses the evolving branding landscape with industry experts Amitabh Saksena, Founder and MD of Actimedia, and Sameer Varma, Executive Director at Coldstar Logistics.

The episode sheds light on the increasing demands of consumers, as brands are pressed to deliver not just promises but consistent experiences. Sameer Varma talks about the logistics challenges in meeting instant gratification, a trend driven by technological upgrades and evolving consumer expectations.

Amitabh Saksena emphasizes the importance of storytelling in branding, aiming for authenticity and relevance. He highlights how Actimedia maintains its focus on high-quality service over scale. Their conversation reveals that at the heart of a strong brand is a seamless blend of process and storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bhairav Battalion: Showcasing Modern Warfare Mastery

Bhairav Battalion: Showcasing Modern Warfare Mastery

 India
2
Jharkhand CM Pays Homage to Veer Soren Amid Sudden Loss

Jharkhand CM Pays Homage to Veer Soren Amid Sudden Loss

 India
3
Interpol Fugitive Extradited: Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula's Return to India

Interpol Fugitive Extradited: Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula's Return to India

 India
4
High Court Proceedings Spark Debate Over 'Miya' Controversy

High Court Proceedings Spark Debate Over 'Miya' Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026