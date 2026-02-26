Crafting Bharat: Behind the Scenes of Brand Ki Baat

In an era where branding is critical yet challenging, Brand Ki Baat, hosted by NewsReach, takes listeners behind the scenes of building authentic brands. Kartik Chawla discusses the evolving branding landscape with industry experts Amitabh Saksena, Founder and MD of Actimedia, and Sameer Varma, Executive Director at Coldstar Logistics.

The episode sheds light on the increasing demands of consumers, as brands are pressed to deliver not just promises but consistent experiences. Sameer Varma talks about the logistics challenges in meeting instant gratification, a trend driven by technological upgrades and evolving consumer expectations.

Amitabh Saksena emphasizes the importance of storytelling in branding, aiming for authenticity and relevance. He highlights how Actimedia maintains its focus on high-quality service over scale. Their conversation reveals that at the heart of a strong brand is a seamless blend of process and storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)