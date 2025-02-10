Empowering Students: Insights from Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

The eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', an initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was broadcasted across schools in Ahmedabad, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attending the event at Crystal International Public School, Vastral. The Chief Minister interacted with students, teachers, and parents, accompanied by Ministers Praful Pansheriya and Jagdish Vishwakarma.

During the event, CM Patel recommended Narendra Modi's book 'Exam Warrior' as essential reading for all students, highlighting its value in alleviating exam-related stress. Patel emphasized the global impact of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', noting its success in engaging millions across India and internationally.

Affirming PM Modi's connection with citizens, CM Patel praised Modi's efforts on pivotal national issues. He stressed the importance of education in the modern era beyond academic scores, urging students to establish daily routines that incorporate sports, television, and study time. He highlighted the significance of effort over outcomes in career pursuits.

Addressing exam stress relief, the CM advised students to focus on diligence and to rise early for study sessions, aligning with Modi's vision of a developed India. Minister Pansheriya lauded the initiative for guiding students in overcoming exam fears, advising them to embrace setbacks as learning opportunities and harness their skills positively.

