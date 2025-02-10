Left Menu

Empowering Students: Insights from Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

The eighth 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' by PM Narendra Modi broadcasted in Ahmedabad witnessed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel promoting the 'Exam Warrior' book. The event aimed at reducing exam stress among students featured leaders encouraging diligent effort, time management, and positive thinking while preparing for board exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:36 IST
Empowering Students: Insights from Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023
Gujarat CM during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha-2025' event (Photo/X:@Bhupendrapbjp) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', an initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was broadcasted across schools in Ahmedabad, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attending the event at Crystal International Public School, Vastral. The Chief Minister interacted with students, teachers, and parents, accompanied by Ministers Praful Pansheriya and Jagdish Vishwakarma.

During the event, CM Patel recommended Narendra Modi's book 'Exam Warrior' as essential reading for all students, highlighting its value in alleviating exam-related stress. Patel emphasized the global impact of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', noting its success in engaging millions across India and internationally.

Affirming PM Modi's connection with citizens, CM Patel praised Modi's efforts on pivotal national issues. He stressed the importance of education in the modern era beyond academic scores, urging students to establish daily routines that incorporate sports, television, and study time. He highlighted the significance of effort over outcomes in career pursuits.

Addressing exam stress relief, the CM advised students to focus on diligence and to rise early for study sessions, aligning with Modi's vision of a developed India. Minister Pansheriya lauded the initiative for guiding students in overcoming exam fears, advising them to embrace setbacks as learning opportunities and harness their skills positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025