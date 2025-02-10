Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Major E-Cigarette Smuggling Ring Busted

Delhi Police apprehend Mayank Giri Goswami with 600 e-cigarettes near Dilshad Garden Metro Station, dismantling a smuggling operation in coordination with Gourav of Janakpuri. Mayank's arrest highlights the ongoing effort to curb illicit trade in the region, as further investigations are initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:57 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: Major E-Cigarette Smuggling Ring Busted
Seized electronic cigarettes displayed by Delhi Police after a smuggling bust near Dilshad Garden Metro Station.(Photo/@DelhiPolice). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant bust, Delhi Police seized 600 electronic cigarettes and arrested a man near the Dilshad Garden Metro Station. Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of Shahdara District laid a trap which led to the apprehension of Mayank Giri Goswami, a 26-year-old from Janakpuri.

Goswami was caught with three bags, each containing 20 boxes of 10 e-cigarettes, totaling 600 units. During interrogation, he revealed his operation was coordinated through WhatsApp calls by another Janakpuri resident, identified as Gourav.

Mayank disclosed this illegal trade was a means to secure quick financial gains, given his inability to find stable employment despite holding a BBA degree. Authorities registered a case against him under multiple sections of The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, showcasing the ongoing efforts to dismantle smuggling networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

