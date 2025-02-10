Left Menu

Goods Train Derails at Katni Junction, Prompting Swift Response

Three wagons of a goods train derailed at Katni Junction in Madhya Pradesh, prompting immediate action by railway officials. The incident remains under investigation as crews work to restore normalcy swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:01 IST
Wagons of Goods train derailed near Katni Junction (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to a railway incident, three wagons of a goods train derailed near the platform at Katni Junction located in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Monday. Railway officials were quick to the scene as they commenced restoration efforts.

'As soon as we received the information, we arrived and are striving to understand the cause of the derailment,' explained Rohit Singh, Area Manager at Katni Junction. The train was traveling from Satna direction, and investigations are underway to gather more details.

Singh noted that a workforce of around 200-300 people is actively engaged at the site with efforts underway to clear the derailment swiftly. The situation is being closely monitored as work continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

