Left Menu

Trade Tensions Fuel Currency Shifts Amid Tariff Threats

The U.S. dollar rose as Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. The Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, euro, and sterling weakened amid concerns regarding trade impacts. Japan hopes to avoid tariffs due to its U.S. investments. Economic indicators like consumer price inflation data are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 02:00 IST
Trade Tensions Fuel Currency Shifts Amid Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced gains on Monday following President Donald Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, affecting several key global currencies. The Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, euro, and British pound all weakened amidst concerns over the implications of these new trade levies.

Japan is wary of potential tariffs on its steel exports to the U.S. However, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba remains optimistic, citing significant Japanese investments in the American economy. Meanwhile, Canadian, Mexican, South Korean, and Vietnamese steel and aluminium exports face uncertainties.

This week's key focus for the U.S. economy includes the upcoming consumer price inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress. While the Fed anticipates above-trend growth, it maintains a patient stance on monetary policy. Additionally, bitcoin prices edged upward amid shifting market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025