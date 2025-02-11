Trade Tensions Fuel Currency Shifts Amid Tariff Threats

The U.S. dollar experienced gains on Monday following President Donald Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, affecting several key global currencies. The Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, euro, and British pound all weakened amidst concerns over the implications of these new trade levies.

Japan is wary of potential tariffs on its steel exports to the U.S. However, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba remains optimistic, citing significant Japanese investments in the American economy. Meanwhile, Canadian, Mexican, South Korean, and Vietnamese steel and aluminium exports face uncertainties.

This week's key focus for the U.S. economy includes the upcoming consumer price inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress. While the Fed anticipates above-trend growth, it maintains a patient stance on monetary policy. Additionally, bitcoin prices edged upward amid shifting market dynamics.

