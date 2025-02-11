Dollar Climbs Amid Trade Tensions as Tariffs Loom Over Global Markets

The dollar strengthened for a third day in a row, buoyed by President Trump's tariff threats on imports like steel and aluminum. Meanwhile, global stocks made gains, seemingly immune to the looming duties.

President Trump is anticipated to introduce 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, with additional reciprocal tariffs to follow. As of Monday, China's retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. exports are active, yet no progress appears on the horizon for a new trade deal between Beijing and Washington.

Despite initial setbacks, markets rebounded, with U.S. stocks posting gains led by energy and tech sectors, and steel producers seeing notable increases. Analyst concerns about inflation and Federal Reserve rate flexibility remain as the Fed Chair is set to testify before a key Senate committee.

