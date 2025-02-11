Left Menu

Dollar Climbs Amid Trade Tensions as Tariffs Loom Over Global Markets

The dollar gained for the third consecutive session following President Trump's tariff warnings. Global stocks managed to advance despite new tariffs by China. The U.S. dollar benefited from higher stock performances in sectors like energy and technology, while concerns about rekindling inflation through tariffs persist.

Updated: 11-02-2025 03:04 IST
Dollar Climbs Amid Trade Tensions as Tariffs Loom Over Global Markets
The dollar strengthened for a third day in a row, buoyed by President Trump's tariff threats on imports like steel and aluminum. Meanwhile, global stocks made gains, seemingly immune to the looming duties.

President Trump is anticipated to introduce 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, with additional reciprocal tariffs to follow. As of Monday, China's retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. exports are active, yet no progress appears on the horizon for a new trade deal between Beijing and Washington.

Despite initial setbacks, markets rebounded, with U.S. stocks posting gains led by energy and tech sectors, and steel producers seeing notable increases. Analyst concerns about inflation and Federal Reserve rate flexibility remain as the Fed Chair is set to testify before a key Senate committee.

