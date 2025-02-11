Left Menu

Guwahati Police Crack Down on Job Racket Duo

The Guwahati City Police have arrested two men, Nabajit Barman and Semim Ahmed, for allegedly extorting money by promising government jobs. Following an FIR filed by victim Nipul Kalita, a swift investigation led to their apprehension. Further inquiries are ongoing to uncover additional suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:07 IST
Guwahati Police Crack Down on Job Racket Duo
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Guwahati City Police have detained two individuals on allegations of extortion by promising government jobs. Identified as Nabajit Barman and Semim Ahmed, these accused were apprehended following a formal complaint that prompted a thorough investigation.

According to Shankar Jyoti Nath, Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police Station, a case was registered after Nipul Kalita filed a complaint on February 8, leading to an official FIR and an immediate inquiry by the police.

Upon arresting the suspects, authorities seized their vehicle and continue to investigate, with the accused having revealed additional accomplices involved in the scheme. The investigation is still underway as new information surfaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025