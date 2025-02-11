Guwahati Police Crack Down on Job Racket Duo

The Guwahati City Police have detained two individuals on allegations of extortion by promising government jobs. Identified as Nabajit Barman and Semim Ahmed, these accused were apprehended following a formal complaint that prompted a thorough investigation.

According to Shankar Jyoti Nath, Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police Station, a case was registered after Nipul Kalita filed a complaint on February 8, leading to an official FIR and an immediate inquiry by the police.

Upon arresting the suspects, authorities seized their vehicle and continue to investigate, with the accused having revealed additional accomplices involved in the scheme. The investigation is still underway as new information surfaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)